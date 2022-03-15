Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Leslie’s posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

