Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.21 million and the lowest is $171.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.32. Repligen has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

