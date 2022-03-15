Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $38,895,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.92. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

