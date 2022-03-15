Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicarious Surgical.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 6,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.