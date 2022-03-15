Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

UP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 56,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,575,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,058,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

