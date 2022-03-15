Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. AFC Gamma posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $379.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

