Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

ADM stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

