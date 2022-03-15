Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,088. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

