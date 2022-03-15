Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.82. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 1,317,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

