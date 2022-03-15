Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,492. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

