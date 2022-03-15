Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to report $90.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $372.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

