Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

SPPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SPPI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

