Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

