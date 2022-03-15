Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

THG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,835. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

