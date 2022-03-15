Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will report $274.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.30 million to $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

SMPL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 616,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

