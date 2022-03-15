Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report $5.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $24.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in CDW by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52-week low of $154.53 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

