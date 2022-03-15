Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.