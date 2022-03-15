Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $15.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 602.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.28. 123,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

