Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 26.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.