Zacks: Brokerages Expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%.

Several research firms have commented on PNM. Barclays cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 319,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.