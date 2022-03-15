Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 735,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 407,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128,424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 98,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

