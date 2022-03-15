Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.35 million and a PE ratio of -79.13. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

