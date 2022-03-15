Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 301,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.