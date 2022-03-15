Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

