Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

