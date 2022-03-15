Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Announces Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Zhihu stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 208,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
ZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
