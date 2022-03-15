Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Announces Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zhihu stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 208,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

ZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zhihu by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zhihu by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 424,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

