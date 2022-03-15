Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,388. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zhihu by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

