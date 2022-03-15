Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,388. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zhihu by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zhihu (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.