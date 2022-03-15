Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

