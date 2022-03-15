ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $553,563.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.50 or 0.06626336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.48 or 1.00100115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040419 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 118,316,368 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

