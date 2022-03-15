ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,695,000 after acquiring an additional 530,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,052,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

