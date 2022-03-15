Zumiez Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.06.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.