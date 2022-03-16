$0.04 EPS Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.03 million, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

