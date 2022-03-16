-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextDecade.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEXT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 13,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.16. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 316.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 632,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 586,012 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

