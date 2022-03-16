-$0.12 EPS Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 1,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.18. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

