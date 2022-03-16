-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

ELOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

