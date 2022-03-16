$0.20 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. 3,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

