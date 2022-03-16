-$0.28 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.21. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

