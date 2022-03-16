$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

