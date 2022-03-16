$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 9,225,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,193. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

