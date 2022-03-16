-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 301,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,594. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $672.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

