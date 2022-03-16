-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.51). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

FUSN stock remained flat at $$7.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $302.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -1.74.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $275,331. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.