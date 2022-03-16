$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,456,000 after buying an additional 148,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,389,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

