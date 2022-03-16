$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.