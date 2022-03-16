$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

