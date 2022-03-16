$0.61 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CADE traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 1,347,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,494. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

