$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 576,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.