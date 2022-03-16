$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.03. Masimo posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,962,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. 41,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,645. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.31.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

