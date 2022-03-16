$1.04 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.
On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
