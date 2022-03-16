$1.27 EPS Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,803 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

