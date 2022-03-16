$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,683,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $7,212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

