$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $76.61 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

